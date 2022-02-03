loanDepot, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of loanDepot in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LDI. Citigroup lowered loanDepot to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered loanDepot to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

Shares of LDI opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. loanDepot has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $39.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in loanDepot by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,331 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,472,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 182,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,407.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.