Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Miramar Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 3.6% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 175,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $387.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

