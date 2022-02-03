Loews (NYSE:L) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.95

Loews Co. (NYSE:L)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.95 and last traded at $61.10, with a volume of 479009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.39.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average is $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $185,892,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 13,133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,743 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,799,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 521.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after buying an additional 359,872 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Loews by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,725,000 after buying an additional 325,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

