Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires 2,356 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.6% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,158 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $231.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

