Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires 26,488 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $24,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 109,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 116,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $11,610,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $24,815,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 22.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,879,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,916,000 after purchasing an additional 343,442 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

SCHW stock opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.02. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $161,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,158 shares of company stock worth $29,055,620 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

