Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires New Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 135,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,122,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned 0.09% of Futu as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 135.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,951,000 after purchasing an additional 530,259 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,408,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Futu by 294.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 39,195 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

FUTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BOCOM International cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CLSA assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Futu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

FUTU opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.35. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.