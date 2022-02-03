Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.8% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after buying an additional 52,949 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 654,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 82,428 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,331,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $80.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $203.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

