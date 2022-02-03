Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Boosts Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up about 1.5% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned approximately 0.06% of Biogen worth $23,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 19.6% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 14.3% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 52,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 107.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Biogen by 61.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 136,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after acquiring an additional 51,813 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $217.00 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.75.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

