Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Boosts Stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned approximately 0.67% of Quanterix worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1,459.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 17.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,237,000 after acquiring an additional 476,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 27.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $488,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $75,915.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,695 shares of company stock worth $1,190,266 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

