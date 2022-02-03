Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys 145,823 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 961,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,823 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned about 2.26% of G1 Therapeutics worth $12,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 14.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.68. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $423.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.04.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. The business had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

