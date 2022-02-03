Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys 19,447 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned about 0.18% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $16,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,650,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after acquiring an additional 389,279 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,457,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,435,000 after acquiring an additional 124,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,243,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,826,000 after acquiring an additional 251,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,292,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $118.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.01 and a 200-day moving average of $151.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.42. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $214.43.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.09.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

