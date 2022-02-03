Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys 202,795 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,409,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,795 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned about 0.97% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $12,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,725,000 after buying an additional 1,506,297 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 96.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,252,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 615,102 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $520,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after buying an additional 422,964 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,656,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,011,000 after buying an additional 351,747 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

