Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys 55,924 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,924 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned about 1.05% of Sutro Biopharma worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 8.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 214,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

STRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

STRO opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.81. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.38.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. Analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.