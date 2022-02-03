Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Cuts Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,629 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned 0.30% of Editas Medicine worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDIT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $73.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $40.67.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $116,577. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

