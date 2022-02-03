Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Cuts Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lessened its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned about 0.41% of LHC Group worth $20,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 124.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter worth about $5,012,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 666,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,642,000 after acquiring an additional 131,328 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 661.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,998 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 48.7% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $123.13 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $565.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHCG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.70.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

