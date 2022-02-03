Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Grows Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,120 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned about 0.93% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $15,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 142,852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,310,000 after buying an additional 697,012 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $21.09.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

