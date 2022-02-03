Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $13.50 Million Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA trimmed its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279,417 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $13,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.16. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -722.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.22.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

