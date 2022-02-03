Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $13.97 Million Stock Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,533,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,966 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned 0.63% of American Well worth $13,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Well by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,518,000 after buying an additional 8,397,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Well by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Well by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Well by 97.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,998,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,727,000 after buying an additional 1,483,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.47.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $4.40 on Thursday. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.37 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $116,169.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $1,701,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 520,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,437. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

