Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $15.47 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $15,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,398,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,402 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,814,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,816,000 after acquiring an additional 54,919 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,123,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,445 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,851,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,516,000 after purchasing an additional 244,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,917,000 after purchasing an additional 235,006 shares during the last quarter.

INDA stock opened at $46.16 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59.

