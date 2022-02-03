Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $5.84 Million Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,573 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned approximately 0.34% of iRhythm Technologies worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRTC opened at $125.50 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $188.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.23.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

