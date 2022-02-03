Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Lowers Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lessened its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties makes up approximately 1.5% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned 0.16% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $23,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

NYSE:ELS opened at $79.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.