Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 223 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned about 0.08% of Pool worth $13,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pool by 207.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,690 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $73,722,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,550,000 after acquiring an additional 119,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pool by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,389,000 after acquiring an additional 118,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Pool by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,536,000 after acquiring an additional 87,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL stock opened at $471.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.18. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.84.

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.57.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.