Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 2,587 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 403,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Hologic comprises 1.8% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned approximately 0.16% of Hologic worth $29,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 33.0% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,605,000 after acquiring an additional 53,021 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 326,308 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Hologic by 78,841.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after buying an additional 47,360 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $72.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average is $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

