Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 6,395 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned approximately 0.20% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $19,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,985,000 after buying an additional 565,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after buying an additional 1,577,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,588,000 after buying an additional 162,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,931,000 after purchasing an additional 27,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

