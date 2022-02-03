Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 652,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned approximately 0.32% of CI Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 452,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 240,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CI Financial by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in CI Financial by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,747,000 after buying an additional 4,198,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,989,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CIXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC increased their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

CI Financial stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85. CI Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.87.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $525.23 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 38.28%. Analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

