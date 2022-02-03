Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires 3,800 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.01, for a total transaction of $25,237,830.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,996,043 shares of company stock valued at $695,326,625. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW opened at $260.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.86. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.