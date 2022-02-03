Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires 532,500 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,500 shares during the quarter. Plug Power accounts for 0.7% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.11% of Plug Power worth $16,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 311.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLUG. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

