Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

NOW stock opened at $570.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $113.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

