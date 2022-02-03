Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Grows Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Piper Sandler raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.57.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $1,471,951.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,044 shares of company stock valued at $25,235,133. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group stock opened at $182.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.12. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

