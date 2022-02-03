Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $12,955,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,043,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,921 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,495,000 after acquiring an additional 277,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OC opened at $91.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

