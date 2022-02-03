Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,500 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 75.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 134.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XLNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $203.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.71. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

