Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $2.64 Million in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $626,937.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total value of $7,320,672.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,792 shares of company stock valued at $12,410,621.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.15.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.