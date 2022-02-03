Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $2.64 Million in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $626,937.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total value of $7,320,672.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,792 shares of company stock valued at $12,410,621.
DigitalOcean stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.15.
DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
About DigitalOcean
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.
Featured Article: What are no-load funds?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN).
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.