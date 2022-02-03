Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $3.53 Million in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Datadog by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Datadog by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDOG stock opened at $136.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,015.64 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.54 and a 200-day moving average of $150.28. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada raised Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.16.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $725,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.26, for a total value of $1,882,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,493,349 shares of company stock valued at $262,866,353 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

