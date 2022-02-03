Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $4.04 Million in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 53.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth $3,294,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Bill.com by 6.4% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 242,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter valued at $205,879,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $2,155,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total transaction of $3,410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,615 shares of company stock valued at $131,367,083. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.80.

BILL opened at $180.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -102.59 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

