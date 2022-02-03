Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 2,500 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lowered its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

NYSE ALLY opened at $48.97 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.06. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

