Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes $3.35 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 87.5% during the third quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 17.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 96.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 334,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after purchasing an additional 164,573 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG opened at $100.66 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $101.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.