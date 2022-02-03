Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes $4.28 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock opened at $108.29 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $127.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

