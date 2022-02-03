Loom Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.18 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0692 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $69.17 million and approximately $27.18 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00043381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00114833 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.