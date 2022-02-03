Lotto 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,677.00 (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Lotto has a market capitalization of $19.10 million and $3,677.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.00297168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011060 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001191 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.