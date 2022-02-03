Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 61,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 47,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 237.1% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 280.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $239.11 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.38. The company has a market cap of $161.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

