LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,900 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 509,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 703.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 199.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 30,071 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSB Industries stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,350. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $965.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.86 million. LSB Industries had a positive return on equity of 111.86% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Analysts predict that LSB Industries will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.