LuaSwap (LUA) Price Hits $0.0368 on Exchanges

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and $141,526.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00043226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00112563 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 223,446,768 coins and its circulating supply is 139,445,159 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.