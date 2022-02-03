Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Short Interest Down 15.1% in January

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,800 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 679,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days.

Shares of LUCRF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,979. Lucara Diamond has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Lucara Diamond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Lucara Diamond Corp. engages in the production and exploration of diamond properties. Its project includes Karowe Mine and Exploration Work Orapa Kimberlite Field. The company was founded on July 31, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

