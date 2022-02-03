Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. Lumentum’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Lumentum updated its Q3 guidance to $1.01-$1.19 EPS.
LITE traded down $14.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.60. The stock had a trading volume of 84,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $108.90.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
