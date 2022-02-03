Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. Lumentum’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Lumentum updated its Q3 guidance to $1.01-$1.19 EPS.

LITE traded down $14.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.60. The stock had a trading volume of 84,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $108.90.

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.