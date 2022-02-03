Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Short Interest Update

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,600 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 244,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUXA. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,703,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after buying an additional 933,215 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,170,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 574,644 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,327,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,184,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 365,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lux Health Tech Acquisition alerts:

Lux Health Tech Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.