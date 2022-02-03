Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Up 4.8%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares shot up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $5.94. 15,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 574,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Several brokerages have commented on LYEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyell Immunopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYEL. MWG Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at $330,147,000. Apoletto Ltd bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at $246,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at $40,600,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at $38,147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at $28,410,000. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

