Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Insider Sells $429,510.95 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $399,096.42.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $174,840.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20.

LYFT stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.36. 4,773,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,111,559. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 5.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 5.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.66.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

