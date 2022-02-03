Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Down 14.9% in January

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 290,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYSCF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. raised Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Lynas Rare Earths stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.58. 88,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,901. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

