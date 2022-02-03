M3F Inc. Buys 42,177 Shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR)

M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,396 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,177 shares during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp makes up approximately 2.0% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. M3F Inc. owned about 7.46% of Magyar Bancorp worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGYR. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in Magyar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Magyar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magyar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,540,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Magyar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,369,000. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGYR opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $83.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.23.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

