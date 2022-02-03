M3F Inc. Purchases 86,421 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Investar comprises 2.4% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. M3F Inc. owned approximately 3.20% of Investar worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 18.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of ISTR opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $199.83 million, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Investar Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

